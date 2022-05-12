Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $333.53

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $333.53 and last traded at $341.10, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.32. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.