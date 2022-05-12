Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.62 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

