Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 243,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,418. The company has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

