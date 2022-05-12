Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) & Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Critical Contrast

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics $30.83 million 41.08 -$236.55 million ($4.79) -5.32 Aquestive Therapeutics $50.83 million 0.82 -$70.54 million ($1.74) -0.57

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Therapeutics. Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aquestive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -22.85% -22.04% Aquestive Therapeutics -132.91% N/A -88.18%

Risk and Volatility

Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.63%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,000.00%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Turning Point Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+ and NTRK+ advanced solid tumors. It also develops TPX-0022, a MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 SHIELD-1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, a RET inhibitor that is in 1/2 SWORD-1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RET genetic alterations; and TPX-0131, an ALK inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 FORGE-1 study for patient with advanced or metastatic TKI-pretreated ALK-positive NSCLC. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company's proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Its proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly; and AQST-109, an orally delivered epinephrine product candidate for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Further, the company develops KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

