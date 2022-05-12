Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.49 on Friday. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.14.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.