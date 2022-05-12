Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.49 on Friday. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

