TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 651,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.44. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

