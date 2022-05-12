TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.00 million-$606.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.32 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 73.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

