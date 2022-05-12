TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

MEDS stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

