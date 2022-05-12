Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. Truxton has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

