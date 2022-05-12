Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. Truxton has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68.
Truxton Company Profile (Get Rating)
