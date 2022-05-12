Truist Financial Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

