TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $79,241.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,512.82 or 0.99929730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

