Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $170,277.78 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $170,277.78 and $24.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,702.79 or 0.99970609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034476 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

