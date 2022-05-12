Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.50.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$30.80 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

