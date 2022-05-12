Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 6.7%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.65. 65,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,329,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.