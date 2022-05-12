Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.88

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock worth $1,889,734 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Trinseo by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

