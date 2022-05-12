TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

