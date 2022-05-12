Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.25

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOLWF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

TOLWF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 28,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,364. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

