Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Shares Up 1%

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 20,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$14.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:TZS)
See Also
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.