Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

