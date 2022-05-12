Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 637190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.
About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
