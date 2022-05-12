TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,388 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000.

THS stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

