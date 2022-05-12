Tredje AP fonden Sells 61,894 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 292,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

