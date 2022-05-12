Tredje AP fonden Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

