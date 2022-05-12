Tredje AP fonden Sells 31,715 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 2.43% of Johnson Outdoors worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JOUT stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.67. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,608. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

