Tredje AP fonden Sells 20,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.