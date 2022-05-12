Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,318 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

