Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $190.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.92. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.20 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

