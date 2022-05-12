Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,136,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.