Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,657,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,052,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 3,694,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,767,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

