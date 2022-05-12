Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.48 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

