Tredje AP fonden Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UGI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.