Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,879 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.