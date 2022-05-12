Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.