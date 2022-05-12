Tredje AP fonden Has $25.17 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,622,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.23. 45,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,597. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.20 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

