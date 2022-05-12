Tredje AP fonden Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,453.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 67,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

