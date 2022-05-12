Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,828 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.68. 93,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

