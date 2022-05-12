Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CSGP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 41,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.