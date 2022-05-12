Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 4,323 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,186. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

