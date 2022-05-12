Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 19,142 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,992. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.