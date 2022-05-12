Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 14,015 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $109.08. 12,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,063. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

