Tredje AP fonden Acquires 8,543 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 131,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

