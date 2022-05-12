Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,571 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

