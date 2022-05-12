Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,834. The stock has a market cap of $904.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.