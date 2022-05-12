TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 4,981,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.