TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $551.11

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $551.11 and last traded at $551.11, with a volume of 11818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $584.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $633.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.04.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.17. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

