Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $12.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.11. 2,349,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,265. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $339.17 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.