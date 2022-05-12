Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,740,000.

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

