Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 784,938 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 383,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,293 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 4,181,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,200. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

