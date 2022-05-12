Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.09. 333,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,998. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $228.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

