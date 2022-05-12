Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 3,966 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,385,000 after acquiring an additional 569,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,618,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 380,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,212. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.